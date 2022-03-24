McElvain helps Vanderbilt blank South Carolina in SEC road opener

Chris McElvain pitched seven shutout innings while Dominic Keegan, Carter Young and Tate Kolwyck each reached base three times, as Vanderbilt blanked South Carolina, 10-0, at Founder’s Park in Columbia, S.C., on Thursday night.

McElvain (4-0) was solid all night, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out five and picking up the win. Young did not have one of Vandy's five hits but led the team with two RBIs.

Vanderbilt (19-2, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) has now won 18 straight, but it wasn't as easy as the final indicated.

South Carolina (10-11, 0-4) rght-hander Noah Hall stymied Vanderbilt for four no-hit innings with his change-up. But Hall walked Young to start the fifth and then Kolwyck lined a single to left. After Parker Noland’s sacrifice bunt, Enrique Bradfield Jr. grounded out to second to score a run and then Davis Diaz ripped a double to left for a 2-0 advantage.

Then, Keegan hammered a slider off Hall’s hip. The ball ricocheted towards third and Hall, who had little chance to get the runner at first, threw it there anyway. That was late and Diaz, who never stopped running, beat the throw home for the third run. Troy LaNeve then singled through second for a fourth.

Vanderbilt added five more in the seventh thanks to RBI singles by LaNeve, Keegan, Spencer Jones and Jack Bulger, and the last on Young's pop-up just out of the infield to short right when Keegan alertly tagged and scored when second baseman Braylen Wimmer fell while catching it.

Vandy added another in the ninth when Young walked with the bases loaded. It was one of 10 walks for the Commodores.

Nelson Berkwich and Donye Evans finished the game with scoreless innings.

The teams play again on Saturday night at 6 Central, with lefty Carter Holton getting the start for Vandy.