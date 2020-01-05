Meet Vandy's Early Enrollees
Vanderbilt inked 15 prospects during December's early signing period, three of those signees will be starting classes on Monday and getting acclimated with life as a student-athlete on West End.We ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news