NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Michigan shortstop Jake Blomgren scored on a ninth-inning Vanderbilt error for the go-ahead run, as the Wolverines beat the Commodores, 3-2, at Hawkins Field on Saturday afternoon in the David Williams Fall Classic.

Blomgren reached on a leadoff single off Vanderbilt freshman Chris McElwain, took second on a wild pitch, got third on a Christian Bullock ground-out, and scored with two outs in the ninth on third baseman Sterling Hayes's error.

Michigan had just three hits off six Commodore pitchers, but made them count. Second baseman Riley Bertram knocked in two runs with a two-RBI double off VU starter Jack Leiter.

VU got solo runs in the third, when outfielder Tate Kolwyck scored on a wild pitch, and on first baseman Spencer Jones's eighth-inning single, which scored second baseman Harrison Ray.

Vanderbilt's lineup had a heavy presence of newcomers. All-American Austin Martin, VU's third baseman last year, was unavailable,, and Jayson Gonzalez, Vandy's likely third baseman this year, also didn't play. That left Ray, VU's starting second baseman, as the only starter from the Commodores' 2019 national title team to play on Sunday.

The pitching was also heavily populated by new faces. Right-hander Ethan Smith (one strikeout in one scoreless inning) was the only returnee among the six pitchers Vandy used. That bunch combined for 16 strikeouts with just three walks.

Leiter (two innings, two hits, three walks, four strikeouts) started, with freshman Michael Doolin pitching a perfect third and fourth while striking out three. Smith threw the fourth, followed by freshman righty Sam Hliboki (two innings, five strikeouts), redshirt freshman Luke Murphy (one inning, one strikeout) and McElvain (one inning, one strikeout).

McElvain nearly pitched himself out of ninth-inning trouble, getting a hard-hit grounder. But Hayes couldn't field it cleanly at third.

Michigan struck out 11 Commodores and allowed few hard-hit balls. All five VU hits were singles. Freshman catcher C.J. Rodriguez had two hits, while freshman third baseman Parker Noland, sophomore catcher Dominic Keegan and Jones each had one.

The infield seats were mostly full as the Commodores paid tribute to the late Williams, VU's long-time athletic director, who died in February a week after his retirement. The rematch of last season's College World Series final was done as a tribute to the Negro Leagues. VU participated as the Nashville Stars, with Michigan playing as the Detroit Stars.

Williams's son, NIck, threw out the first pitch, while Negro League Museum president Bob Kendrick addressed the crowd before the game and also appeared on the television broadcast, which was aired on the SEC Network.

Vandy finishes its fall practice with its annual Black & Gold inter0squad series next weekend.

Brent Carden contributed to this report.