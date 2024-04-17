Mikayla Blakes, the highest ranked recruit in Vanderbilt history, has officially signed with the Commodores.

On Wednesday morning, the guard from Somerset, New Jersey signed her National Letter of Intent.

According to ESPN, Blakes is the No. 8 player in the class of 2024.

“Mikayla is one of the most highly decorated high school student-athletes to come through our program,” said Shea Ralph. “She has earned numerous accolades for her achievements as a basketball player, but it is the rare intangible qualities she possesses that have always been the most impressive to me."



