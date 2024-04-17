Mikayla Blakes officially signs with Vanderbilt
Mikayla Blakes, the highest ranked recruit in Vanderbilt history, has officially signed with the Commodores.
On Wednesday morning, the guard from Somerset, New Jersey signed her National Letter of Intent.
According to ESPN, Blakes is the No. 8 player in the class of 2024.
“Mikayla is one of the most highly decorated high school student-athletes to come through our program,” said Shea Ralph. “She has earned numerous accolades for her achievements as a basketball player, but it is the rare intangible qualities she possesses that have always been the most impressive to me."
Throughout Blakes’ senior year of high school, she continued to earn the highest level of accolades that are achievable.
The guard was named a McDonald's All-American, and when competing in the game, she scored 13 points, contributed three assists, two rebounds and a block in just 14 minutes.
She also competed in the Nike Hoop Summit while representing Team USA.
Blakes was named New Jersey's Gatorade Player of the Year and a Jordan Brand All-American.
"Mikayla Blakes is the definition of elite both on the basketball court and in the classroom," Ralph commented.
This is second player singed to the class of 2024. Blakes will be joined by forward Trinity Wilson.