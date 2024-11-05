Mikayla Blakes showed what she brings to the table in season opener

Ever since Mikayla Blakes announced her commitment to Vanderbilt, there was buzz and anticipation around the West End. People were ready to see the five-star in a Commodore jersey, and yesterday they finally did. The guard made her Vanderbilt debut in the season opener where she started against Lipscomb, and by no means did Blakes disappoint. In fact, she may have even exceeded expectations.

Mikayla Blakes started in her first game with Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Blakes finished the day with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. The freshman found 14 of those points in the first quarter and finished with those stats despite not playing in the fourth quarter. While Blakes may have stepped on Ingram Court for the first time appearing confident as ever, she certainly did not feel that way. "I was a little nervous coming in," Blakes said. "I can't believe I'm actually a freshman playing college basketball, but my teammates have instilled confidence in me the whole summer, so that definitely helped." Though her teammates helped make sure that she is comfortable in this new environment, part of what makes Blakes so special are her natural abilities that no one can teach.