Minnesota OL transfer Cade McConnell commits to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt added some much-needed depth to their offensive line on Friday with the commitment of Minnesota transfer Cade McConnell.
The Oklahoma native has some familiarity with Vanderbilt as they were heavily involved in his recruiting process during the 2022 recruiting cycle, even hosting him for an official visit before he chose to sign with the Gophers.
Throughout his two seasons at Minnesota, McConnell did not appear in any games for the Gophers.
At 6-foot-5, 310-pounds, McConnell will bring size to a Vanderbilt offensive line group that has seen Leyton Nelson enter the transfer portal and Jake Ketschek medically retire from football in the last few days.
McConnell was a 5.7, three-star prospect coming out of Choctaw (Okla.) and was a one-time commitment to TCU. He also held notable offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Texas Tech, and SMU coming out of high school.
