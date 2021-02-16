Here's a look at the Missouri Tigers heading into the 2021 baseball season.

Missouri first baseman Brandt Belk is a preseason second-team All-American. (Missouri athletics)

2020 record / RPI: 11-5 / 86 2019 record / RPI: 34-22-1 (13-16-1 SEC) / 31 Coach: Steve Bieser (4 years, 115-72-1 at Missouri; 8 years, 253-169-1 overall) Rank in preseason polls: Not ranked; received votes in Collegiate Baseball Rank in preseason SEC forecasts: 6th in East (coaches), 7th in East (D1) Last NCAA tournament appearance: 2012 (third in Tucson Regional)

2020 recap / 2021 outlook

Missouri's transition to the Southeastern Conference, which started in 2016, has been tough. The Tigers, once a consistent factor in the Big 12--they went to the NCAA tournament every year from 2003-09, and then again in 2012 under coach Tim Jamieson--finished 2019 with an tournament-worthy RPI (31) before a final-regular-season weekend by Florida (at Missouri, no less), combined with a one-and-done SEC tournament, had the Tigers on the wrong side of the bubble on Selection Monday. Covid-19 wiped out any chance to see if the Tigers could snap the drought in 2020. However, Missouri beat No. 22 Oklahoma and Texas in back-to-back games in the second-to-last full weekend of the season, launching a seven-game winning streak to end the year. The Tigers out-scored opponents 90-81 on the season. Inclement weather limited how much work the Tigers could do in January and February, so it'll be a tough task for Missouri to get off to a good start with some quality non-conference opponents like Nebraska-Omaha, Dallas Baptist, Illinois State, Oklahoma and Arizona on the schedule before league play begins.

Missouri lineup and key reserves Pos Player, Cl. (B/T) C Mike Colleta, Jr. (R/R) Hit .371, 4 HR, 31 RBI in 21 G at Connors St. CC in '20 JUCO transfer who's looked good behind the plate 1B Brandt Belk, R-Sr. (L/R) .457/.544/.652, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 4-6 SB Natural hitter who batted .309 with 3 HR at Pepperdine in '19 Preseason Collegiate Baseball second-team All-American 2B Trevor Austin, Fr. (R/R) Rated No. 23 prospect in Missouri by Perfect Game last year 3B Luke Mann, R-So. (L/R) .250/.459/.455, 2 HR, 8 RBI Injured his freshman year (hamate) that cost him 2019; can also pitch SS Mark Vierling, Sr. (R/R) .297/.370/.375, 0 HR, 8 RBI Steady, consistent senior for the Tigers. LF Alex Peterson, Sr. (R.R) .188/.316/.438, 1 HR, 3 RBI Outstanding defensive OF stared 21 times in '19 after playing JUCO ball CF Seth Halvorsen, R-So. (R/R) .172/.324/.345, 1 HR, 3 RBI Fastest kid on the team even at 6-2, 230; may also pitch on weekends RF Clayton Peterson, Sr. (R/R) .265/.432/.324, 0 HR, 3 RBI Hit .198/.291/.237 in 131 AB in '19 DH Chad McDaniel, Sr. (S/R) .275/.367/.333, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 0-3 SB Coming off hip surgery; probably will start at catcher when healthy Res Torin Montgomery, So. (L/R) .308/.393/.615, 3 HR, 9 RBI Transferred from Boise St. after school disbanded baseball program Res Tre Morris, Jr. (R/R) .353/.389/.412, 0 HR, 3 RBI Backup catcher played 10 games in 2019 Res Andrew Keefer, R-Sr. (R/R) Hit .333 in 12 games (10 starts) at UT-Arlington in '20 Started 43 games at TCU in 2019, hitting .241/.317/.352

Missouri has typically relied on pitching and defense to win since joining the SEC. The Tigers averaged a respectable 5.6 runs per game last year but lost one of their two best hitters when Peter Zimmerman signed a free agent professional contract after last year. Zimmerman accounted for four of the Tigers' 13 homers last year. Dalton McNamara, who'd have been Missouri's starting second baseman, is also hurt and probably done for the year. So now, the question becomes whether Missouri, which doesn't have a ton of power, can hit the gaps and manufacture runs at opportune times? The offense revolves around fifth-year senior Brandt Belk, the Pepperdine transfer who led Missouri in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits and walks. He had seven multi-hit games a year ago. Third baseman Luke Mann is an under-the-radar player who's a legitimate draft prospect. Mann should be a good power source and can also play first if needed. Seth Halvorsen, the former Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, is Missouris fastest player despite being 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. He'll start in center and maybe even pitch on weekends. Shortstop Mark Vierling returns and switches positions after starting three years for the Tigers at second. Torin Montgomery, who had a terrific season at Boise State before the school gave up baseball after one year, was off to a great start before the season ended last year. Two-way players Andrew Keefer and Jackson Lancaster could see time, and freshman outfielder CJ Cepicky, who runs well, could start by season's end. JUCO transfer Josh Day could also be a factor at second or short.

Missouri rotation and key bullpen arms Role Player, Cl. (B/T) SP1 Spencer Miles, So. (R/R) 1-0, 3.60 ERA, 15 IP, 11 K, 2 BB Four pitches, none of them straight, good command, can hit mid-90s SP2 Konnor Ash, Sr. (R/R) 2-0, 4.15 ERA, 21.2 IP, 29 K, 11 BB Heavy FB, not overpowering, bulldog-type pitcher SP3 Spencer Juergens, Gr. (R/R) 2-0, 4.11 ERA, 15.1 IP, 11 K, 5 BB Finesse guy; has proven himself at this level and could pitch out of the 'pen CL Trae Robertson, Jr. (L/L) 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 IP, 4 K, 1 BB 95-97 and is great when his command is on; might also start Rel Lukas Veinbergs, Gr. (R/R) 0-1, 3.00 ERA, 18 IP, 14 K, 4 BB 24-year-old JUCO with lots of movement but not overpowering; could also close Rel Andrew Vail, Jr. (L/L) 1-0, 5.06 ERA, 5.1 IP, 4 K, 6 BB Lefty transfer from Maryland; 2-1, 2.70 ERA, 1 SB, 25 K, 20 IP in '19 there Rel Parker Wright, Fr. (R/R) Mature freshman who stayed in town for college Rel Zach Hise, Fr. (R/R) Illinois native throws mid-to-upper-90s who could close Rel Seth Halvorsen, So. (R/R) Throws mid-90s and could start; has hit 97-8