News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-11 14:10:23 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Missouri ends VU winning streak on Saturday

Z4gegw8liy69bsjedope
Kumar Rocker pitched well, but took the loss on Saturday. (Brent Carden, VandySports)
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Missouri pitchers T.J. Sikkema and Ian Beddell limited Vanderbilt to seven hits, as the Tigers evened the series with a 5-2 victory over the Commodores at Hawkins Field on Saturday...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}