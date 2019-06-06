Twenty-two players with Vanderbilt connections were picked in the 2019 MLB Draft. Here's a look at what happened, and the significance of it.

Vanderbilt had a Southeastern Conference record-tying 13 players off its current roster picked. Here's a list of those players, where they were picked and slot money , if applicable. (There is no slot money from Round 11 on; any signing bonus given to players selected in Rounds 11-40 above $125,000 is deducted from a team's bonus pool.)

J.J. Bleday, as expected, was picked fourth overall. Bleday will soon be a rich man and an impact Major Leaguer within a couple of years.

That aside, the biggest storylines are what happens with starting catcher Philip Clarke and starting center fielder Pat DeMarco, since both have two years' leverage.

Clarke had an outstanding sophomore year, improving with the bat, and more markedly, on defense, in earning first-team All-SEC honors. At face value, Blue Jays might be in a decent spot to offer Clarke above-slot money, having selected a pair of seniors in the first 10 rounds. (Seniors typically have little negotiating leverage.)

The qualifier is that the Jays also took draft-eligible sophomore Tanner Morris in Round 4. Clarke is also a Nashville native and could enjoy staying home one more year while potentially improving his draft stock.

From Vanderbilt's perspective, the Yankees may have been the last team where it wanted to see DeMarco land. The sophomore is from there before transferring to Georgia for baseball-related reasons while in high school. The Yankees took one college senior in their first 10 picks.

The Rays' pick of Joe Gobillot at No. 488 overall was one many didn't see coming. Gobillot suffered a severe heat-related injury in the fall of 2017 that caused him to miss all last season. That put him behind some of VU's other arms; Gobillot threw just two innings this season and was not on the 27-man roster for the Nashville Regional. Tampa Bay Times beat writer Marc Topkin does a good job explaining the Rays' thinking behind the pick.

What happens with Clarke could impact Ty Duvall, taken No. 764 overall. Duvall is an outstanding college player who should get the chance to catch full-time next year should Clarke go. Duvall could also return and likely be VU's full-time DH again if Clarke returns.

Zach King may also have an interesting decision. King, taken 381st by the Marlins, was sitting 96-98 on the radar gun in his last outing (Sunday) in two perfect innings. King struggled in 2019, but still has good upside as a potential rotation piece for VU next year should he decide to lose his leverage and return.

The same could be true of Jackson Gillis, a premium arm talent who struggled with confidence. Gillis was perhaps a top five-or-six-round talent entering this season, and the fact he was picked in Round 13 is a statement about his talent.

Friday night starter Drake Fellows was picked in range of where most expected. It would probably make sense for the junior to sign if offered something close to slot.

It wasn't a surprise to see lefty A.J. Franklin get picked. It's likely a great ending to a great story--a kid who wanted to come to Vandy, sat out his first two years (one due to injury) and then pitching 13 2/3 innings in 2019 after throwing 2 2/3 last season. Franklin is on the 27-man roster and first has more baseball to come at VU.

Seniors Ethan Paul, Stephen Scott and Julian Infante all have no leverage left and should sign.