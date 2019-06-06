MLB Draft recap: 13 players, nine recruits picked
Twenty-two players with Vanderbilt connections were picked in the 2019 MLB Draft. Here's a look at what happened, and the significance of it.
Bleday leads SEC record-matching 13 Commodores taken.
Vanderbilt had a Southeastern Conference record-tying 13 players off its current roster picked. Here's a list of those players, where they were picked and slot money, if applicable. (There is no slot money from Round 11 on; any signing bonus given to players selected in Rounds 11-40 above $125,000 is deducted from a team's bonus pool.)
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Rd.
|Team
|Slot $
|
J.J. Bleday
|
Jr.
|
OF
|
1
|
Marlins
|
$6,664,000
|
Drake Fellows
|
Jr.
|
RHP
|
6
|
Padres
|
$289,000
|
Philip Clarke
|
So.
|
C
|
9
|
Blue Jays
|
$154,900
|
Ethan Paul
|
Sr.
|
SS
|
9
|
Pirates
|
$152,300
|
Stephen Scott
|
Sr.
|
OF
|
10
|
Red Sox
|
$142,200
|
Zach King
|
Jr.
|
RHP
|
13
|
Marlins
|
N/A
|
Jackson Gillis
|
Jr.
|
LHP
|
13
|
Brewers
|
N/A
|
Joe Gobillot
|
So.
|
LHP
|
16
|
Rays
|
N/A
|
A.J. Franklin
|
R-Jr.
|
LHP
|
17
|
Royals
|
N/A
|
Patrick Raby
|
Sr.
|
RHP
|
17
|
Reds
|
N/A
|
Pat DeMarco
|
So.
|
OF
|
17
|
Yankees
|
N/A
|
Ty Duvall
|
Jr.
|
C
|
25
|
A's
|
N/A
|
Julian Infante
|
Sr.
|
1B
|
36
|
Marlins
|
N/A
J.J. Bleday, as expected, was picked fourth overall. Bleday will soon be a rich man and an impact Major Leaguer within a couple of years.
That aside, the biggest storylines are what happens with starting catcher Philip Clarke and starting center fielder Pat DeMarco, since both have two years' leverage.
Clarke had an outstanding sophomore year, improving with the bat, and more markedly, on defense, in earning first-team All-SEC honors. At face value, Blue Jays might be in a decent spot to offer Clarke above-slot money, having selected a pair of seniors in the first 10 rounds. (Seniors typically have little negotiating leverage.)
The qualifier is that the Jays also took draft-eligible sophomore Tanner Morris in Round 4. Clarke is also a Nashville native and could enjoy staying home one more year while potentially improving his draft stock.
From Vanderbilt's perspective, the Yankees may have been the last team where it wanted to see DeMarco land. The sophomore is from there before transferring to Georgia for baseball-related reasons while in high school. The Yankees took one college senior in their first 10 picks.
The Rays' pick of Joe Gobillot at No. 488 overall was one many didn't see coming. Gobillot suffered a severe heat-related injury in the fall of 2017 that caused him to miss all last season. That put him behind some of VU's other arms; Gobillot threw just two innings this season and was not on the 27-man roster for the Nashville Regional. Tampa Bay Times beat writer Marc Topkin does a good job explaining the Rays' thinking behind the pick.
What happens with Clarke could impact Ty Duvall, taken No. 764 overall. Duvall is an outstanding college player who should get the chance to catch full-time next year should Clarke go. Duvall could also return and likely be VU's full-time DH again if Clarke returns.
Zach King may also have an interesting decision. King, taken 381st by the Marlins, was sitting 96-98 on the radar gun in his last outing (Sunday) in two perfect innings. King struggled in 2019, but still has good upside as a potential rotation piece for VU next year should he decide to lose his leverage and return.
The same could be true of Jackson Gillis, a premium arm talent who struggled with confidence. Gillis was perhaps a top five-or-six-round talent entering this season, and the fact he was picked in Round 13 is a statement about his talent.
Friday night starter Drake Fellows was picked in range of where most expected. It would probably make sense for the junior to sign if offered something close to slot.
It wasn't a surprise to see lefty A.J. Franklin get picked. It's likely a great ending to a great story--a kid who wanted to come to Vandy, sat out his first two years (one due to injury) and then pitching 13 2/3 innings in 2019 after throwing 2 2/3 last season. Franklin is on the 27-man roster and first has more baseball to come at VU.
Seniors Ethan Paul, Stephen Scott and Julian Infante all have no leverage left and should sign.
Nine recruits taken in draft
The draft always provides anxious moments for Vanderbilt, and this year was no exception. VU lost one player in the first round and two more in Round 2.
|Player
|Pos.
|Rd.
|Team
|Slot
|
Anthony Volpe
|
SS
|
1
|
Yankees
|
$2,365,500
|
Kendall Williams
|
RHP
|
2
|
Blue Jays
|
$1,403,200
|
Trejyn Fletcher
|
CF
|
2
|
Cardinals
|
$1,214,300
|
Blake McIntosh
|
CF
|
13
|
Brewers
|
N/A
|
Jack Leiter
|
RHP
|
20
|
Yankees
|
N/A
|
Parker Noland
|
3B
|
31
|
Brewers
|
N/A
|
Spencer Jones
|
CF
|
31
|
Angels
|
N/A
|
Max Romero
|
C
|
38
|
Reds
|
N/A
|
Tyler McKenzie
|
SS
|
39
|
Cardinals
|
N/A
Anthony Volpe being drafted high was probably the biggest concern entering the draft, and it happened. Volpe's high school coach said his senior had dreamed of playing for the Yankees, and also told the New York Post that he thinks he'll sign.
Kendall Williams and Trejyn Fletcher were also concerns, and the overwhelming majority of players picked where they were end up signing. Fletcher, who re-classified from the 2020 class, isn't saying much about whether he'll sign, though the Cardinals told the Press Herald they are optimistic.
Spencer Jones, another highly-regarded prospect, tweeted his intentions to attend VU:
SE-C you guys in 3 years ⚓️⬇️— Spencer Jones (@spencerjnes) June 4, 2019
Jack Leiter was a concern, but NJ.com reported that he'd told teams he was going to college. The Yankees picked him in Round 20.
The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported that Parker Noland wants $750,000 to play professionally, and that he told coach Tim Corbin he's headed to Vandy. The Brewers took Noland in Round 13.
Blaine McIntosh went a bit ahead of where he was projected. Baseball America's J.J. Cooper, who's high on the Tennessee outfielder, expects McIntosh to sign, though perhaps his 13th-round selection could call that into question a bit.
13th rounder Blaine McIntosh is a very toolsy CF headed to Vandy....he fits what I was talking about.— JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) June 5, 2019
Tyler McKenzie (Cardinals, 39th) and Max Romero Jr. (Reds, 38) were both taken well below where they were ranked. Romero is a high achiever academically, and there haven't been any public indications as to what either are thinking.