A career night for Iyana Moore allowed the Commodores to down the Wildcats on the road, 95-73.

After making just one of its first six shots, Vanderbilt flipped the script. It then went on a 10-0 run over 3:30 to take a five point lead midway into the first quarter.

It extended that run to 15-0 over 4:42 until Kentucky knocked down a pair of free throws.

The big run by the Commodores helped them secure a lead at the end of the first quarter, 23-13.

Vanderbilt went on another run midway through the second quarter to help itself extend the lead. The runs were sparked with help off the bench from Khamil Pierre.

The Commodores stayed ahead by 10 points and led the Wildcats at halftime, 43-33.

Iyana Moore had 13 points at halftime. Khamil Pierre complimented her with 10 points off the bench.

Quickly out of halftime, Vanderbilt hit three straight 3-pointers. This boosted it to a 15-2 run over the course of four minutes.

Multiple long runs by the Commodores gave them the advantage in the third quarter. They also locked down on defense and did not let Wildcats hit a field goal hit a field goal for 4:07.

Vanderbilt shot 75% in the third quarter and grabbed a 74-53 lead with 10 minutes left. Iyana Moore contributed 14 points in the third quarter.

The Commodores continued on with their high powered offense in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Iyana Moore registered her new career high. Vanderbilt also held its largest lead of the game and Shea Ralph was able to use all of her available players.

Iyana Moore's career-high 37 points pushed Vanderbilt to take down Kentucky, 95-73.

Khamil Pierre contributed a career-high 16 points to go with a double-double by Jordyn Cambridge, who had 12 points and 12 assists.