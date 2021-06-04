Nashville Regional preview: Indiana State

Chris Lee and Russell Johnson co-authored this piece. Here's a closer look at Indiana State, the No. 3 seed in the Nashville Regional for the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament.

Geremy Guerrero was a third-team All-American this season. (Indiana State athletics)

2021 record/RPI: 30-19 (14) Coach: Mitch Hannahs (239-159, eighth year) Rank in polls: unranked Rank in conference: 14-10 (second in Missouri Valley) Last NCAA tournament appearance: 2019 (second at Nashville Regional) It was a tumultuous season for Indiana State. COVID-19 related reasons led to the team having an extended time off in the early part of the season, going from March 21st to April 1st without playing a single game. The team, then 11-6, was rolling with three consecutive series wins and a 2-2 split on the road in Knoxville against the Vols. Following the extended time off-the-diamond, the Sycamores went on to win three more series in a row, before falling to the eventual conference champion Dallas Baptist Patriots.

Indiana State lineup and key reserves Spot Player, pos (B), Avg/OBP/slg 1 Jordan Schaffer, SS (R) .360/.424/.512 First-team All-MVC 2 Ellison Hanna II, RF (L) .312/.466/.623 3 Max Wright, DH (L) .306/.450/.628 First-team All-MVC 4 Brian Fuentes, 1B (R) .258/.387/.439 5 Aaron Beck, LF (L) .333/.383/.492 First-team All-MVC 6 Josue Urdaneta, 2B (S) .279/.347/.343 7 Grant Magill, C (R) .291/.384/.314 8 Diego Gines, 3B (R) .261/.359/.387 9 Sean Ross, CF (R) .253/.325/.320 Res Miguel Rivera (L) .255/.455/.426 Res Dominic Cusumano (L) .238/.367/.400 Res Mike Sears (R) .176/.300/.365

Similar to the one clear ace on the pitching staff, the lineup is led by one player above most as well. Max Wright, a redshirt senior from Toronto, finished the regular season/conference tournament with 16 HR, and 40 RBI. From a power standpoint, there is no more dangerous threat on this Indiana State team than Wright. The leader in at-bats and batting average, Jordan Schaffer holds a .360/.424/.512 slash line and is second on the team with 34 RBI. An added layer to Schaffer's game is his ability on the basepaths, where he was 11-13 on stolen bases. That total (11) accounts for nearly 33% of the total SB for the team (37) this season. Both players appeared in each game, and will play a key role in how far they will go.

Indiana State rotation and bullpen Role Player (throws) SP1 Geremy Guerrero (L) 10-1, 1.93 ERA, 93.1 IP, 97 K, 13 BB Third-team All-American SP2 Tristan Weaver (L) 3-4, 7.19, 51.1 IP, 48 K, 28 BB SP3 Tyler Grauer (L) 3-2, 4 sv, 5.30, 35.2 IP, 36 K, 5 BB SP4 Zach Frey (R) 0-1, 5.51, 32.2 IP, 31 K, 6 BB CL Connor Fenlong (R) 4-2, 6 sv, 2.91, 34 IP, 31 K, 11 BB RP 1 Connor Cline (R) 4-2, 3.95, 43.1 IP, 39 K, 19 BB RP 2 Javin Drake (R) 2-4, 5.79, 42 IP, 40 K, 19 BB RP 3 Will Buraconak (L) 1-1, 4.08, 17.2 IP, 17 K, 7 BB RP 4 Cam Edmonson (L) 1-1, 6.19, 16 IP, 14 K, 4 BB