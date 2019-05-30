Sometimes, a young team struggles through much of a season until it finally comes together at the end.

As of the eve of the Nashville Regional, that seems to be the case for Ohio State.

On May 5, the Buckeyes were 24-23, with no postseason in sight. Then, OSU won five of its last six in Big Ten play to sneak into the eight-team conference tournament as the 7-seed.

The Buckeyes won four of five in the league tourney in Omaha, Neb., including two against NCAA Tournament teams. They defeated Michigan in the opener before finishing with a 3-1 win over Nebraska in front of a partisan Husker crowd of 17,503--the second-largest crowd to see a college game this season.

Making the feat more impressive was the fact that OSU did it without No. 1 starter Garrett Burhenn, who missed the conference tournament due to a concussion. Reliever Andrew Magno, the conference tournament MVP, saved all four wins over 9 2/3 scoreless innings.

That makes Ohio State one of the hotter teams in the country, having won 11 of its last 13.

It's quite an accomplishment for a team that lost 83 percent of its pitching innings from last year's NCAA Tournament team, one picked fifth in the league in the preseason.

It's the third NCAA Tournament appearance in nine seasons at OSU for coach Greg Beals.

OSU is 4-0 all time against Vanderbilt, the last meeting coming in 1975.

