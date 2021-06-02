Nashville Regional preview: Presbyterian

2021 record/RPI: 22-21 (135)

Coach: Elton Pollock (337-551-1 at Presbyterian, 17th year)

Rank in polls: unranked

Rank in conference: 18-16 (fourth)

Last NCAA tournament appearance: first

2021 recap

Presbyterian, which entered Division I in 2008, completed a three-game sweep in the Big South tournament to earn the school's first NCAA tournament bid. The Blue Hose didn't even have a program until 1988, when Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin launched it and coached it until leaving for Clemson for an assistant's position after the 1993 season.

The Blue Hose are guided by one of Corbin's former Presbyterian players in Elton Pollock. Presbyterian was picked eighth of the Big South's 10 teams, but earned a surprise fourth-place finish.

Then, Presbyterian pulled upsets over Campbell in its first and final conference tournament games in Fayetteville, N.C.--the Camels won the league at 28-9 and were good enough to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament--to earn a trip to Nashville.

Presbyterian started its season 0-5, losing a three-game series at Auburn to start the season and that eventually became a 2-8 beginning to 2021. But the Blue Hose won five of their last six games against the league's eventual seventh- and ninth-place teams (Winthrop and High Point, respectively) to gain some confidence heading into the league tournament.

The Blue Hose can take encouragement from how they played Campbell, the best team on their schedule according to the RPI, which ranked the Camels 37th. (Other computers didn't think as highly of Campbell.)

But other stats were more sobering: Presbyterian was out-scored by 46 runs on the season (303-257) and went 11-15 on the road.

The Blue Hose will need to carry that offensive momentum they established last week in Fayetteville, N.C., where they scored 24 runs in three games, to have a chance to continue their success.