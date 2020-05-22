New DB target familiar with Commodores
Vanderbilt has extended a few new 2021 offers the last few days, one of those went to Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) defensive back Trey Washington, who is seeing his recruiting process stock rise over t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news