New Jersey OL Jake Ketschek commits to Vandy
New offensive line coach Peter Rossomando has been active on the recruiting trail since he was added to the Vanderbilt coaching staff back at the beginning of January.
Rossomando has roots in the northeast and has offered players in that area he's already established solid relationships with during his time at Rutgers.
One of those players is St. Augustine (N.J.) offensive lineman Jake Ketschek, who's been on Vanderbilt's campus the last two days and committed to the Commodores this morning.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound prospect was a first-team, all-state performer this past year and has an impressive 79.5" wingspan and 10" hands.
Along with Vanderbilt, Ketschek had other notable offers from Rutgers, Kent State, Temple, and Ivy League offers from Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, and Princeton.
He becomes the second verbal commitment for the Commodores in the 2021 recruiting class, joining Huntsville (Ala.) defensive lineman Tyler Bence.
#COMMITTED @CoachRossomando @CoachDerekMason @CoachPhilJr @Beastupacademy pic.twitter.com/SDSM3QMYdr— Jacob Ketschek (@JakeKetschek) March 10, 2020