New offensive line coach Peter Rossomando has been active on the recruiting trail since he was added to the Vanderbilt coaching staff back at the beginning of January.

Rossomando has roots in the northeast and has offered players in that area he's already established solid relationships with during his time at Rutgers.

One of those players is St. Augustine (N.J.) offensive lineman Jake Ketschek, who's been on Vanderbilt's campus the last two days and committed to the Commodores this morning.