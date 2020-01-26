News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-26 08:26:31 -0600') }} football Edit

New Jersey OL target set to visit West End in March

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

One of the first calls new offensive line coach Peter Rossomando made when he was officially named the new offensive line coach at Vanderbilt was to Hun School (N.J.) offensive lineman Kevin Wigent...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}