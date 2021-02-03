The Commodores got another boost in their 2021 recruiting class on National Signing Day with the commitment of Holy Spirit (N.J.) running back Patrick Smith .

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect picked up an offer from the Commodores back in October while he was still committed to Colorado State.

Smith backed off his commitment to the Rams on November 4th.

Despite the coaching change, head coach Clark Lea continued to make Smith a priority throughout his recruiting process.

Now, the Commodores have another backfield weapon that is coming off a stellar senior season - rushing for 1,719 yards and 16 touchdowns in just eight games.

Smith is the third running back to join Vanderbilt's 2021 class.

The Commodores have already secured a signature from Temple running back transfer Re'Mahn Davis, who is already on campus, back in December and despite not signing in December, Hoover (Ala.) product Dylan Betts-Pauley who inked with Vandy earlier today.