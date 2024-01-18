Vanderbilt added another transfer quarterback to their roster on Wednesday night as former New Mexico State signal-caller Diego Pavia announced his commitment to the Commodores.

Pavia will now reunite with his former New Mexico State head coach, Jerry Kill, and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Tim Beck - who are both now at Vanderbilt with Beck serving in the same role and Kill being introduced as a special consultant to head coach Clark Lea and senior offensive advisor.

In two seasons at New Mexico State, Pavia amassed 4,423 passing yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while also rushing for 1,436 yards and 13 scores during his stint with the Aggies.

This past season, he recorded 2,973 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 928 rushing yards and seven scores while leading the Aggies to a 10-5 record and a road upset at Auburn in November.

Pavia becomes the third quarterback transfer addition for Vanderbilt this offseason, joining Nate Johnson (Utah) along with fellow New Mexico State signal-caller Blaze Berlowitz.

