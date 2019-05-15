New RB target planning summer visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Tuesday, Vanderbilt entered the recruiting race for Calvary Day (Ga.) running back Rocko Griffin, it was his first SEC offer.The three-star prospect admits that he's still learning about the Com...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news