New running back target CJ Stokes talks interest in Vandy
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Hammond (S.C.) running back CJ Stokes is one of Vanderbilt's latest offers and his relationship with new running backs coach Norval McKenzie is why the Commodores should be a major contender moving...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news