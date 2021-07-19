New Target Profile: Anthony Lucas
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Chaparral (Ariz.) defensive end Anthony Lucas recently became the latest target for the Vanderbilt Commodores in the 2022 recruiting class.VandySports.com takes a closer look at him below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news