News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 11:08:13 -0500') }} football Edit

New Target Profile: Jack Leyrer

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

Highland Park (Tex.) offensive tackle Jack Leyrer is seeing his recruiting process heat up in the last couple of months. While Vanderbilt is one of the newest teams to enter the mix on Wednesday, t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}