New Target Profile: Jack Leyrer
Highland Park (Tex.) offensive tackle Jack Leyrer is seeing his recruiting process heat up in the last couple of months. While Vanderbilt is one of the newest teams to enter the mix on Wednesday, t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news