Newly-offered 2023 forward MJ Thomas recaps visit to West End
Calvert (Texas) forward MJ Thomas recently became Vanderbilt's newest 2023 target on their board after picking up an offer from the Commodores' staff back on February 4th. The rising prospect didn'...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news