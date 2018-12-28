Next Level Nashville: Thursday night notes
Nashville's Christ Prebyterian Academy was the home to some of the best high school basketball talent in the South this week. The Next Level Hoops Fest brought teams from Kentucky, Florida, Georgia...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news