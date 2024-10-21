Nick Rinaldi didn't envision football career, is intent on soaking it in

The Vanderbilt linebacker didn't grow up envisioning himself as an SEC football player that would make an impact as Vanderbilt picked up some of its biggest wins in program history, he probably didn't even think a high school football career was ahead of him.

Rinaldi left football after his eighth-grade pee wee season and thought that was it. He was basketball player that wanted to continue to be.

Telling the Vanderbilt linebacker a few years ago that he'd be referred to with that title and that he'd be third on the team in tackles in a statement win would probably earn you a weird look.

"I didn’t [envision that] at all," RInaldi said. "Right before I came [to Vanderbilt] If you had told me that I woulda been probably thinking you were lying to me."

Up to that point Rinaldi had his sights set on a Divison III basketball career as a versatile, defense-first asset. It wasn't until a Covid-shortened spring football season presented itself as an option in Rinaldi's senior year of high school that he considered giving it a shot.

It still wasn't an easy sell for Rinaldi, who had been the subject of Dover Sherborn head coach Steve Ryan's recruiting pitch for years.

"Coach Ryan had been trying to get me to play for awhile," Rinaldi said. "Me and a few friends thought it would be best to say 'screw it' go out and play football my senior year. With a Covid-shortened season, it all kinda made sense. It was right after basketball season, which I had been focusing on the most, so I didn’t have to worry about injuries."

At that point football was considered to be Rinaldi's last hurrah at the high school level, it wasn't a place that he thought could catapult him to the next level.

Rinaldi was effective at that point just by nature of his athletic tools, which Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea sees clearly now.

"He's a protypical NFL linebacker," Lea said. "He has all the physical traits, he’s hit 22 miles an hour for us, a guy that is 240 pounds, long, 6-foot-2 with arm length."

Those traits were there in flashes as Rinaldi took the field as a high school senior, but the full product was nowhere near Division I worthy.

"You look at the old tape it’s pretty embarrassing," Rinaldi said. "The learning curve was pretty steep."

At that point Rinaldi wasn't ready for moments like chasing down Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in front of a sold-out crowd. That wouldn't come for awhile.

A post-grad year at Salisbury School in Connecticut would speed up the learning curve, though.