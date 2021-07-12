Noah Shelby preparing for next step at Vanderbilt
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Hoover, Ala. - Vanderbilt point guard commit Noah Shelby showed off his array of talent during Saturday's Adidas 3SSB session.The three-star prospect showed off a solid handles and was able to get ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news