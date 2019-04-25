A Stephen Scott home run, a 12-hit offensive outburst and some help from the Auburn defense helped Vanderbilt (32-9, 13-6 Southeastern Conference) to a 12-6 win over Auburn at Nashville’s Hawkins Field on Thursday night.

Third baseman Austin Martin added three hits and three RBIs, scoring twice to lead the offense.

Starter Drake Fellows went five innings, allowing four runs while improving to 9-0. Mason Hickman threw the last four innings, giving up two runs and fanning six in earning his third save.

From the second inning on, the rain made it difficult for both teams.



After Scott’s home run, center fielder Pat DeMarco popped up near the mound and nobody fielded it. He later scored on a wild pitch, and Martin added a third run on a sacrifice fly.

Fellows then got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the inning generated by first baseman Julian Infante’s error and a pair of hit batsmen. But a 1-2-3 double play and a strikeout of Edouard Julien kept AU off the board.

Auburn starter Tanner Burns then gave up a single to catcher Philip Clarke to start the third. After second baseman Harrison Ray bunted Clarke over, Burns removed himself due to an apparent injury after throwing a pair of balls to Scott.

Umpires suspended the game for 47 minutes, during which Tiger coach Butch Thompson was ejected.

Reliever Elliott Anderson nearly got Auburn out of a two-on, two-out jam when Infante popped up in foul territory.

But the ball clanked off catcher Matt Scheffler’s mitt. Infante later singled through third to drive in two. Martin’s line-drive single to right scored another.

Auburn responded with four runs off a tiring Fellows in the fifth, then, got a homer from shortstop Will Holland off Hickman in the sixth, to get within two.

But Martin came back with a line-drive single to left to score Infante in the top of the inning. Shortstop Ethan Paul doubled to deep center later in the inning for another.