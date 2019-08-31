Here's a look at what happened in VU's 30-6 loss to Georgia on the offensive side of the ball.

What went right

Regardless of the opponent, when you gain just 225 yards and average 3.7 yards per play, it's hard to find bright spots. Ryley Guay hit his only two field goal attempts (26 and 46 yards), so at least VU cashed in on a couple of opportunities. Other than that, VU's banged-up offensive line played batter than I expected, and did a decent job both opening a few creases and also protecting quarterback Riley Neal to a degree (he was sacked twice). Again, the line wasn't great, but with four first-time starters and two (debatably, three) playing out of position, anything short of total disaster exceeded expectations.

What went wrong

The one thing you figured VU would be able to do, even with an offensive line disaster, was make a few plays in space. But VU did almost nothing to challenge Georgia downfield. Tight end Jared Pinkney caught two passes for 11 yards, and receiver Kalija Lipscomb had three catches for eight. Whatever the expectation, 109 passing yards on 32 attempts didn't meet it. The other issue was getting room for Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who just couldn't find a lot of room with which to work. When Vaughn got the ball, several Bulldogs arrived shortly thereafter.

Player of the Game

Vaughn's numbers (15 carries, 74 yards; three catches for 24) weren't great, but it was hard to find fault with what he did. Vaughn got a lot of those yards after contact, dragging several Georgia tacklers on his way.

