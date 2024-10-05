Offensive report card: Vanderbilt vs Alabama

Here's an evaluation of its offense in that performance.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt stunned Alabama on Saturday in its 40-35 win over the nation's No. 1 team.

What went right

Vanderbilt played to its identity, it executed and it looked as if its personnel was good enough to do it consistently against the best team in the country.

Offensive coordinator Tim Beck's group followed its blueprint better than anyone could have guessed it could've as it played keep away and held the ball for 42:08 as opposed to Alabama's 17:52.

That was largely possible through a run game that generated 166 yards on 3.1 yards per carry.

Sophomore back Sedrick Alexander went for 64 yards by himself and punched it in twice around the end zone, those two scores saw Vanderbilt finish drives in a way it needed to and consistently did on Saturday. The Commodores needed to score touchdowns and did just that.

Vanderbilt's run game was often sparked by crafty playcalls by Beck that Alabama never seemed to fully get a feel for. Those calls were particularly effective as a result of the holes that its offensive line was able to generate.

Beck's offense was also far from one-dimensional. It didn't produce lofty numbers through the air, but Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia went 16-for-20 for 252 yards and made some timely throws, particularly as he created outside of the pocket.

Eli Stowers took elevated that passing game as he caught six balls for 113 yards and went for 86 yards after the catch.

Vanderbilt had it going in all aspects offensively and feel the mountaintop as a result of it.

What went wrong

Why nitpick. Vanderbilt beat No. 1 Alabama.

Grade: A+

Whenever Vanderbilt needed to make a play on Saturday it did, its offensive line looked like it belonged and it brought its A-game against an opponent it needed to have it against.

Vanderbilt was a multi-dimensional offense that got everyone involved and scored 40 points.

That was the best offensive showing of Clark Lea's tenure as head coach, all things considered.

MVP: Diego Pavia

Pavia is the leader this group needed and made it go in a way that few else can.

Bigger than any numbers Pavia put up is his flair and consistency in the big moment. That was evident on Saturday.