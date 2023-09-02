Here's an in-depth breakdown of what went right, what went wrong and more for Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

What went right

Offensive coordinator Joey Lynch's group did enough to win on Saturday night, that's not to be completely for granted. Although that shouldn't be the standard against an FCS opponent.

Vanderbilt connected on a few big plays, notably _ touchdown receptions by Will Sheppard

Vanderbilt's running game was also more productive than it was in its opener against Hawaii, although that isn't difficult to do. The Commodores nearly doubled their yards on the ground from week zero in the first half of week one's outing.

The Commodores finished with 215 total rushing yards including 87 from Sedrick Alexander and an average of 6.3 yards per carry. It's worth noting the opponent but it feels as if this could be a bode of confidence for it. The rushing attack improving throughout the course of the night night is also sign of upward trajectory.

That's also a sign of Vanderbilt's offensive line figuring some things out.

How Vanderbilt came out of halftime is also a positive, Lynch's group connected for four passes that netted over 10 yards a piece, including Sheppard's second touchdown. The Commodore offense scored on the first possession of both halves.

Vanderbilt taking over this one was largely a result of its offense flipping a switch, that's something for Lynch and Lea to feel good about moving forward.

What went wrong

It feels as if despite the 47-point performance, Vanderbilt still has some real questions before its first power-five test in Winston Salem.

Vanderbilt's offense left some food on the plate and looked a bit disjointed for a significant portion of Saturday night's contest.

It feels as if that starts with the Commodores' passing game. Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann made a few poor decisions in Saturday night's contest, only one of which resulted in an interception but a few others felt like they could've. The sophomore quarterback wasn't quite as as composed and accurate as he is capable of being.

That was also due to some of Vanderbilt's struggles on the offensive line, especially early. The pocket seemed to collapse on Swann at times more than it should have and a few runs were quickly bottled up.

Swann and Sheppard also failed to connect on a deep ball that could've netted them another first-half touchdown. Sheppard had a few steps on his man but the senior receiver just missed hauling it in.

Vanderbilt eventually righted the ship and finished with 47 points as well as 461 total yards but has to find a rhythm earlier in games than it did on Saturday.

Player(s) of the game: Vanderbilt's freshmen

After Saturday night, Vanderbilt head Coach Clark Lea has to feel good about what his freshman class can give him.

In the first half it was London Humphreys who got the Commodores out of a rut with a 23-yard reception up the seam. Then it was Sedrick Alexander who stood out and put this one away with a pair of touchdown runs that went for 17 and 10 yards, respectively. Alexander finished with 87 yards on the night.

Two more members of the offensive class also made a significant impact, as well. Junior Sherrill showed off some legitimate breakaway speed on a 35-yard reception and Kamrean Johnson sent a reminder of his high ceiling with a 17-yard touchdown reception that put Vanderbilt up 47-10.

Sheppard along with Jayden McGowan made some timely plays on Saturday night while the game was still in the balance, but the group that leaves with the most excitement may be its freshman class.

Grade: B

Vanderbilt's offense struggled to get into a rhythm early in Saturday night's game but found itself with plenty of positives as it departed FirstBank Stadium.

It's hard to make generalizations when judging against an FCS opponent but Vanderbilt should feel better than it did this time a week ago.