Offensive report card: Vanderbilt vs Ball State

Here's a breakdown of its offense in that contest.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt picked up its fifth win as it took down Ball State 24-14 on Saturday night.

What went right

Vanderbilt found a way to win.

That was largely a byproduct of its pair of featured New Mexico State transfers offensively.

It was far from Diego Pavia's best game in a Vanderbilt uniform, in fact it was probably his worst performance, but he was still able to lead its offense to a 24-point performance. Pavia threw for 275 yards on 17-for-31 passing, but had a bigger impact on the ground, where he ran for 82 yards on 6.3 yards per carry.

130 of Pavia's 275 passing yards came by way of his roommate Eli Stowers, who caught eight balls, including a touchdown.

Pavia's best throw of the night came on a beautiful 43-yard touchdown throw to Junior Sherrill.

An encouraging note from Saturday was Vanderbilt's continuing its ability to take care of the ball.

What went wrong

Vanderbilt did enough to win on Saturday night, but was far from meeting the standards that it's set for itself.

Tim Beck's offense showed some weakness on Saturday in a way it hasn't often throughout his tenure.

On the whole, it was sloppy and was ineffective in a way that would've been hard to comprehend. Perhaps that would have been different if Vanderbilt had been able to punch it in more.

The Commodores scored just two touchdowns on Saturday night and had to settle for three field goals on the night. Beck's offense finished with 420 total yards, but had just 24 points to show for it as a result of ending productive drives in field goals rather than touchdowns.

That was Vanderbilt's lowest point total on the season.

Clark Lea's team just never seemed to fire on all cylinders and struggled to play to its identity all night. The Commodores ran for 145 yards over the course of the night on just 3.9 yards per carry.

Without Pavia's contributions to the run game, which are perhaps more important than previously thought, Vanderbilt ran for 63 yards on 2.62 yards per carry.

That was a result of what looked to be Vanderbilt's worst offensive line performance of the season.

Vanderbilt wasn't often able to bail itself out through the air, either. Pavia looked a second or two off at times while timely drops by Richie Hoskins, Quincy Skinner and Junior Sherrill also made things more difficult.

Beck's offense has some soul searching to do ahead of its matchup with Texas next week.

Grade: C

Vanderbilt turned in its worst offensive showing of the year on Saturday despite the win, no doubt about it.

A performance like that doesn't beat any SEC teams.

It was good enough tonight, but back to the drawing board for Vanderbilt.

MVP: Eli Stowers

Every time Vanderbilt needed a bail out it turned to Stowers, who provided it.

95 of Stowers' 130 yards came after the catch on Saturday night, many of which came on a 41-yard touchdown that gave Vanderbilt some life in a largely lifeless period of the night.

Stowers went for a career-high om receiving yards, which continued to propel his NFL draft buzz.

The adjustment period of the former quarterback's transition to tight end has been remarkable. He was the story of Saturday night's win.