What went right:

Vanderbilt's first drive was fabulous.

The Commodores came out ready to play when Georgia didn't look to be. Offensive coordinator Joey Lynch's offense made the Bulldogs pay for that with a touchdown drive that ended in a 49-yard touchdown by star freshman London Humphreys.

That drive also included four completions for 76 yards from Ken Seals on 100% efficiency. The veteran quarterback had pressure in his face for much of that drive but looked to be comfortable in those situations and delivered even in those circumstances.

Vanderbilt's passing game as a whole wasn't anything to scoff at, either.

Starting quarterback Ken Seals finished with 201 total yards while completing 19 of his 29 passes, throwing _ touchdowns and just _ interceptions. That wasn't enough to get Vanderbilt in position to win this one, but it was enough to show that its attack through the air does have some legitimacy. Even against the nation's top team.

What went wrong

Outside of that drive, Vanderbilt didn't have much to hang its hat on. From there, the Commodores reverted back to some old bad habits in two-straight drives limited by penalties a drive that ended in a turnover that Georgia scored off of at the end of the half.

Vanderbilt also ran for just 18 rushing yards on 15 carries in Saturday's outing, that's just 1.2 yards per carry. Add in the fact that Vanderbilt was just two for -for-nine on third down and it's hard to see any way that it could stay competitive in a game like this.

Vanderbilt's passing game is serviceable but for the Commodores to have a chance, they have to complement it and have to win in the margins. Neither of those things happened on Saturday.

When the run game's not working, Vanderbilt has to lean on its star receiver and for the most part it hasn't done that. When it did Will Sheppard made a dazzling 24-yard catch to save the Commodores' second touchdown drive, but Vanderbilt hasn't consistently proven that it can get its best offensive player involved this season.

Pair all of those things with the talent disparity and it felt as if the Commodores didn't have a chance, especially with the lack of urgency that the Vanderbilt offense late in the game on Saturday.

Offensive MVP: Ken Seals

Seals did some nice things in terms of his decision making and distribution on Saturday. It's hard to see a way that Vanderbilt wins a game like this with Seals at the helm but the veteran quarterback didn't throw Vanderbilt out of it and did a nice job managing the game and giving the Commodores' a chance.

Grade: C

Vanderbilt held its own at times against one of the nation's best defenses and while it missed some opportunities, there were some positive things shown in its passing game and its protection within it.



