Offensive report card: Vanderbilt vs Kentucky

Here’s a breakdown of Vanderbilt’s offense in the contest that moved it to 4-2.

Lexington, Ky— Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea picked up his second career SEC road win on Saturday as Vanderbilt took down Kentucky 20-13.

What went right

Vanderbilt showed that it could score against one of the SEC's top defenses on Saturday. Its 14 first-half points were the most that Kentucky had surrendered to any of its opponents in the first half of a game this season.

Tim Beck's offense did that with a long-winded, 97-yard drive that lasted nearly five minutes, but also showed it can score in a different way as it put together a 60-yard touchdown drive at the end of the half that took just 1:22.

That final drive of the half saw two chunk receptions end up in the hands of veteran receiver Richie Hoskins, who finished the drive with an 18-yard reception. Prior to Saturday's contest Hoskins had just one reception for 14 yards.

That touchdown was the least miraculous of the two that Vanderbilt had throughout the contest, that came on Diego Pavia's magical song and dance that resulted in AJ Newberry's first career receiving touchdown.

Pavia didn't have his best day through the air, but completed 15 of his 18 passes while running for 53 yards on 11 carries. Pavia didn't take over the game, but did enough to will Vanderbilt to a victory while hobbled.

Pavia's running capability as well as Sedrick Alexander's 58 yards allowed Vanderbilt to put five drives together that lasted over four minutes each and to win the time of possession battle.

Vanderbilt’s offense wasn’t perfect but did enough to score 20 points on one of the SEC’s top defenses and to secure a road win.

What went wrong

Vanderbilt's offense certainly wasn't as sharp as it had been throughout the first five weeks.

Pavia's first-half interception, which was his first of the season, was a microcosm of that. Beck's offense just didn't seem to be as sharp as it had been previously.

That sentiment also applied to the big moments, in which Vanderbilt converted a few times, but also allowed Kentucky a chance to get the ball back with a chance to win or tie when it could've put this one away.

Vanderbilt was also outgained 322-288 by Kentucky

Grade: B+

Vanderbilt did enough to beat Kentucky. That says something, particularly when factoring in the quality of its defense.

Beck’s offense didn’t light up the stat sheet but played to its identity, won the time of possession battle and punched it in twice against a good defense.

There’s room for growth, but on Saturday Vanderbilt got the job done.

That’s enough to praise it.

MVP: Diego Pavia

Pavia’s numbers didn’t pop, but his ability to fight through injury and to command the offense allowed Vanderbilt to keep it rolling.

The element Pavia has given Vanderbilt’s roster can’t be overstated.