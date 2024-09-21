Offensive report card: Vanderbilt vs Missouri

Here's an evaluation of its offense in that contest.

Vanderbilt fell just short in a 30-27 heartbreaker in its overtime loss to Missouri.

What went right

Vanderbilt unlocked an explosive play unlike it has in the downfield passing game with a 65-yard touchdown pass that freshman receiver Joseph McVay was on the receiving end of. Explosive plays like that keep teams like Vanderbilt in games in environments like Columbia against teams like Missouri.

It felt as if that was applicable on Saturday as Vanderbilt kept its head above water despite a significant offensive drought in the latter 13 minutes of the second quarter despite having just 72 yards from scrimmage to that point outside of McVay's touchdown.

As Vanderbilt's offense got going again it was largely a result of its offensive line holding its own against Missouri's defensive front at times.

That opened up the run game enough to allow the Commodores to go for 146 yards on the ground on 4.1 yards per carry.

Despite not featuring him, It felt as if Sedrick Alexander was set up for success by offensive coordinator Tim Beck's playcalling. Beck's calls were often built on deception and establishing the run game. Beck's offense also didn't turn the ball over on Saturday afternoon.

Vanderbilt didn't light it up on Saturday, but had an explosive play that kept it in this one and did enough against a capable SEC defense in big moments to keep itself in the game.

What went wrong

Vanderbilt kept itself in the game, but its numbers certainly weren't lofty. The Commodores generated just 178 yards through the air, went 4-for-14 on third down and ran just 59 plays as opposed to Missouri's 77.

Another jarring stat: Vanderbilt's penalty numbers. The Commodore offense charted four penalties for 50 yards. In an environment like Vanderbilt played in on Saturday, it likely can't afford to set its offense back the way it did on Saturday.

Those penalties largely came from Vanderbilt's offensive line, which had stretches of poor play itself.

Ultimately, Vanderbilt didn't do enough to win. Particularly on its final drive.

Grade: C+

Vanderbilt was good enough offensively to keep itself in the game against a good defense, but had seven three and outs throughout the afternoon and failed to score on the game's most important drive.

Beck's offense has things to build on, but also significant corrections to make.

MVP: Diego Pavia

Vanderbilt doesn't have a prayer in a game like this without Pavia, who gave it an edge that allowed it to claw its way through slumps against a good defense.

Pavia's numbers weren't as impressive as his edge as he threw for 178 yards, completed 60.8% of his passes and ran for 78, but gave Vanderbilt enough to be in the game.