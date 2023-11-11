Instant analysis of Vanderbilt's offense in its 47-6 loss to South Carolina.

What went right

Vanderbilt avoided the shutout with a touchdown catch from Quincy Skinner in the early fourth quarter.

What went wrong

Just about everything.

Vanderbilt encountered many of the same issues as it has for the entirety of this season. It couldn't consistently protect Ken Seals, it couldn't effectively move the ball on the ground, Seals made some poor reads and it felt as if there were plenty of questionable play calls as well as self-inflicted wounds. That's not to mention its struggles on third down or its 53 yards at halftime.

Vanderbilt had more punting yards than offensive yards, by nearly 100 yards.

Can't win like that.

Grade: F

Vanderbilt fell to South Carolina behind an offense that was uncompetitive for the most part.

The Commodores finished with just 234 total yards including just 104 passing yards. Pair that with two turnovers and seven punts and you have a failing performance.

Offensive MVP: Quincy Skinner

Skinner finished with just two catches for 22 yards but made Vanderbilt’s lone touchdown reception in his return to the lineup.