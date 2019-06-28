Offers continuing to go out
Jerry Stackhouse may have spent a lot of time in Omaha this week supporting the Vandyboys on their way to a College World Series title, but that hasn't kept him from trying to improve his own progr...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news