Official visits set up for two transfer prospects
In the modern day era of basketball recruiting, there is more than available high school seniors in the Late Signing Period to watch once May rolls around. The transfer portal has become the new ca...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news