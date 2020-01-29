Per his Instagram account, Ohio State defensive end Alex Williams has announced his intention to transfer to Vanderbilt and finish his collegiate career.

Williams just completed his redshirt freshman year, where he tallied eight tackles in five games.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound talent was rated a 5.7, 3-star prospect coming out of high school according to Rivals.com where he chose the Buckeyes over other notable offers from Iowa State, West Virginia, and Virginia.

Williams entered the transfer portal earlier in January and was on an official visit at Vanderbilt this past weekend.

Per NCAA transfer rules, he will have to sit out next year and will have two years of eligibility remaining afterwards.