Oklahoma State evens the series on Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Oklahoma State raced out to a 4-0 lead that held, as the Cowboys evened the series with a 4-3 win over Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field on Saturday afternoon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news