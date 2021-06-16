OL Levi Harber the latest commitment for Vandy

Just three days after wrapping up his official visit with the Commodores, Montrose (Mich.) offensive lineman Levi Harber became the newest member of Vanderbilt's 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Things moved quickly for the 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect after he picked up an offer from the Commodores on June 6th.

Harber detailed his visit to Nashville with VandySports.com earlier this week. In that interview, he had the following to say about what stood from his time on West End.

"The thing that stood out to me on that visit was meeting all the coaches in-person. There is nothing like meeting them in-person. The shaking of the hands, the laughing, the talking, the eating dinner together really gives you a good sense of their personalities as people. You can also experience the coaching side of it to because they had a camp that weekend, so I got to go watch the coaches take part in that."

Offensive line coach AJ Blazek also played a huge role in Harber's recruiting process.

"He's pretty intense. He's joyfully intense. He's happy to be there, but he gets stuff done when it comes down to it. He has a lot of faith in his coaching. There was an intensity about him that I related with."

The Michigan native chose the Commodores over the likes of Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Miami (Oh.), Air Force, Toledo, Northern Illinois, and others.

He becomes the eighth overall commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2022 recruiting class and the first offensive lineman to join the class.