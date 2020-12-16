After decommitting from Ole Miss and reopening his recruiting process earlier this month, Ola (Ga.) defensive tackle Devin Lee has found a new home before the early signing period and its a program he's very familiar with in Vanderbilt.

The three-star prospect has held an offer from the Commodores since May and had Vandy among his Top 6 schools before giving his initial verbal pledge to Ole Miss back on October 21st.

Despite not having a head coach currently in place, defensive line coach Jovan Haye and the rest of the Vanderbilt coaching staff have been working hard behind the scenes to bring Lee into the fold.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound prospect is ranked No. 72 overall in the state of Georgia. According to MaxPreps.com, Lee tallied 58 tackles and nine sacks for an Ola (Ga.) team that finished 9-2 on the season.



Lee becomes the 21st overall commitment for the Commodores in the 2021 class and the fifth defensive lineman - joining Tyler Bence, Terion Sugick, Jacques Hunter, and Marcus Bradley.

