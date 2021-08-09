Omari Evans has Vanderbilt among his Top 7
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On August 1st, Shoemaker (Tex.) wide receiver Omari Evans released a Top 7 that included the Vanderbilt Commodores.VandySports.com has more on Evans and his recruiting process below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news