Oton Jankovic tells his story
Vanderbilt picked up its sixth commitment of this class on Tuesday when Oton Jankovic decided to become a Commodore. The 6-foot-9, 215 pound stretch four from Croata joins, Dylan Disu, Scottie Pipp...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news