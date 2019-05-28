News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 21:35:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Oton Jankovic tells his story

K8voini8q4nauplwijcr
Oton Jankovic committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • VandySports.com
Staff Writer

Vanderbilt picked up its sixth commitment of this class on Tuesday when Oton Jankovic decided to become a Commodore. The 6-foot-9, 215 pound stretch four from Croata joins, Dylan Disu, Scottie Pipp...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}