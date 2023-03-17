Vanderbilt left-hander Hunter Owen threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout as the Commodores downed Ole Miss, 2-0, on Friday night at Nashville's Hawkins Field.

Owen retired the last 23 hitters he faced. The lefty struck out 11, walked one, hit none and got 11 fly-ball outs against the powerful Ole Miss lineup. He threw 96 pitches, 68 for strikes.

RJ Austin hit a three-run home run as part of a four-run fourth that broke open a scoreless game, and RJ Schreck added a solo shot later.

Earlier in the fourth inning, Jack Bulger’s single scored Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Vanderbilt had 13 hits, with Bradfield's three leading the way, and reached base 20 times.

Austin led the team with four RBIs while Bulger knocked in two.

The Commodores won the series after a 12-2 win last night. The final game of the series is Saturday at 1 Central.