Vanderbilt shortstop Ethan Paul had three hits, including a home run, and winning pitcher Drake Fellows pitched seven innings of four-run ball, as Vanderbilt beat Alabama, 7-4, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday night.

Paul and right fielder J.J. Bleday had solo home runs. Catcher Philip Clarke added three hits as the Commodores (29-9, 10-6 Southeastern Conference) out-hit the Crimson Tide, 14-6.

Vanderbilt remains unbeaten in the first game of weekend series. So does Fellows, who improves to 8-0.

Tyler Brown pitched a perfect ninth for his team-leading eighth save.

Bleday, the game’s second hitter, yanked an 0-1 pitch well out to right for the game’s first run, his 17th blast of the season, off Alabama starter Sam Finnerty.

Alabama’s Joe Breaux answered with a two-run shot, just out to right in the second.

But Vandy took the lead for good in the fifth.

Designated hitter Ty Duvall led off with an opposite-field double high off the 320-foot wall in left. With one out, third baseman Austin Martin singled off the mound and into center to give Vandy a lead.

With two outs and Martin still on first, Paul flared a ball to medium left. Left fielder Keith Holcombe dove in the rain and came up short as the ball landed a few feet inside the line. It got behind him as Martin scored easily and Paul cruised into second.

Clarke then laced a single through second for a three-run lead.

But UA (24-15) made it interesting in the bottom of the frame.

With two out in the fifth and a man on first, Fellows couldn’t come up with a soft come-backer to his left from DH T.J. Reeves. Second baseman Morgan McCullough then doubled just inside the line to right to get Alabama within a run.

As as been their habit, the Commodores struck back.

Left fielder Stephen Scott took third on Duvall’s one-out single in the sixth. With two outs and right-handed side-armer Chase Lee on, Martin punched a grounder to McCullough, who dove to his left and threw low to first on what would have been a close play.

VU lefty Hugh Fisher, on in relief of Fellows in the eighth, walked the first hitter on four pitches, but settled down to retire the side in order. Paul then led off the ninth by, with the help of a strong wind, poking one just over the wall in left.

The teams play again Saturday night at 8 Central. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.



