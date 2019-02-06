After committing on December 19th, former Michigan State and current East Mississippi C.C. outside linebacker Lashawn Paulino-Bell officially signed his national letter of intent with the Commodores on Wednesday.

The three-star prospect took an official visit to Vanderbilt back on November 16th, where he rated his visit a "10 out of 10."

Defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Jason Tarver was his primary contact throughout the recruiting process.

Paulino-Bell chose the Commodores over the likes of UCF and Rutgers. Arizona, Oregon, Baylor, and Tulane were other programs that were showing interest.

Paulino-Bell signed with the Spartans as a 3-star defensive end recruit in the Class of 2017 out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was injured in a jet ski accident in April 2017, but made it to Michigan State in July.

In his lone season with the Spartans, Paulino-Bell did not register any stats and was suspended for the Holiday Bowl although, no reason was given for his suspension.

This past season at East Mississippi C.C., he tallied 29 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.