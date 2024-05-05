Vanderbilt has landed its second transfer this offseason. Penn State transfer Leilani Kapinus has committed to play for the Commodores with two years left of eligibility.

Leilani Kapinus brings the ball up the floor. (Penn State athletics)

Kapinus averaged 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this past season in 27.2 minutes per game. The guard started in 34 of Penn State's 35 games. The 5-foot-10 guard has spent the last three seasons with Penn State. Kapinus is an efficient offensive player and tenacious on the defensive side. This past season, she was named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team and was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. Kapinus put up a career-high 25 points against Saint Francis and recoded five double-doubles in her redshirt junior season.

Breaking down Kapinus' game: While Kapinus is a smart offensive player, defense is where she thrives. The guard recorded 228 steals at Penn State, which is fifth most in school history. She averaged two steals per game this past season. The 2022-23 season was better in terms of statistics, where Kapinus was recording an average of 3.1 steals per game. Offensively, the transfer averaged 11.5 points on 58% shooting from the floor. Kapinus shot it at 41% from 3-point range, but only attempted 1.7 per game. The transfer also averaged 6.8 rebounds, which is an area that Vanderbilt needs help with. Her five double-doubles were all consisting of points and rebounds. Kapinus helped her team get to the semi-finals of the WBIT, a postseason tournament equivalent to the men's NIT. In the WBIT, the guard averaged 12.7 points and 10 rebounds.