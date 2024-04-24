Vanderbilt lands its first transfer this offseason. Pepperdine's Jane Nwaba commits to Vanderbilt as a graduate student with one year left of eligibility remaining.

Jane Nwaba in a game versus Gonzaga. (Pepperdine athletics)

Advertisement

Nwaba averaged 10.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists in 31.1 minutes per game. The forward started in all 30 games this past season. The 5-foot-10 transfer spent four seasons at Pepperdine, showing an increase of production in all four seasons. This past season was the first where she averaged double-digit scoring. The forward earned a West Coast Conference Honorable Mention after the 2023-24 season. Nwaba recorded a career-high 22 points against San Fransisco and recorded eight double-doubles in her senior year.

Breaking down Nwaba's game: If Nwaba was to be compared to a current Vanderbilt player, she has very similar traits to Jordyn Oliver. The forward does a good job of getting inside, positioning herself well and rebounding the ball. She can also handle the basketball when needed to. As far as scoring goes, Nwaba's strength is finishing inside. She is very efficient at scoring around the rim and can get downhill quickly. The forward also has the ability to finish through contact. Nwaba does not have a great outside shot, shooting it at just 22.2% from behind the arc this past season. Although the percentage is not great, she does not shoot many 3-pointers, averaging just under two attempts per game. Listed as a forward, Nwaba will likely fit in that small forward spot, since she does not have an outside shot developed. She possesses the rebounding skills needed to see the floor and help Vanderbilt in an area where it struggled last year. Defensively, the transfer averaged 1.3 steals per contest, which will fit in well with Vanderbilt's aggressiveness on defense.