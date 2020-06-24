 VandySports - Peyton Daniels commits to Vanderbilt
Peyton Daniels commits to Vanderbilt

Peyton Daniels is the latest commitment to the Vanderbilt program
Peyton Daniels is the latest commitment to the Vanderbilt program (https://basketball.rivals.com)
David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

Vanderbilt picked up a key commitment on Wednesday when Top 150 guard, Peyton Daniels, announced he will be coming to Nashville to be a Commodore. The 6-foot-2 point guard out of East Point, Georgi...

