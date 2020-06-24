VandySports - Peyton Daniels commits to Vanderbilt

Peyton Daniels commits to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt picked up a key commitment on Wednesday when Top 150 guard, Peyton Daniels, announced he will be coming to Nashville to be a Commodore. The 6-foot-2 point guard out of East Point, Georgi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news