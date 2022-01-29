Pippen leads Vandy past Georgia on Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. had 23 points and nine assists, leading the Commodores past Georgia, 85-77, at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday evening.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news